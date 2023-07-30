Rick Gates to Newsmax: WH 'Shifting' After Hunter Fallout

The Biden administration is "shifting the narrative" to cover for previous statements regarding President Joe Biden's claims to have not had discussions or any knowledge about his son Hunter's business dealings, former Trump campaign aide and author Rick Gates said on Newsmax Sunday.

"We gained a lot of new information from the court hearing last week with Hunter's plea deal," Gates said on Newsmax's "Sunday Report." 'When the judge is asking Hunter specific questions, he can't lie or he faces additional perjury charges."

More information will be revealed Monday when Biden's former business partner testifies before a congressional committee hearing, so it's likely the White House will try to change the narrative once again, he added.

Meanwhile, the information that has already been made available is enough to have an impeachment inquiry against Biden, and the more that's learned, the greater the likelihood that impeachment charges will happen.

"This is just like the Mueller investigation [that said] Hillary Clinton didn't have anything to do with Russia collusion and then when she finally had a number of her aides testifying in some of John Durham's courtrooms, we learned the truth about what they were involved," said Gates. "You can't lie in front of the courts, and this is exactly what we're going to see in some of these congressional hearings. These witnesses cannot lie. It's perjury if they lie under oath."

Gates also on Sunday commented on a judge putting a hold on the proceedings in Hunter Biden's plea agreement case last week and said the court must call in U.S. Attorney David Weiss and grill him on questions about how the deal came about.

Weiss must also agree with Attorney General Merrick Garland before Congress, said Gates, because they will be obligated to tell the truth or face perjury charges.

"We have to find out what other details Weiss and others knew," he said. "There are still a lot of open-ended questions about whether Weiss had the authority, whether he asked for special counsel status, although still need to be answered."

Gates also commented on the additional charges filed last week against Trump and others in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, saying that he expects the Department of Justice to rope in other individuals and put pressure on them to try to get them to flip against the former president.

"That's exactly what these prosecutors do," he said. "We still have the threat of another indictment, potentially coming this week on Jan. 6 charges overturning the election. All those are designed to attempt to get President Trump. The more he keeps saying that 'this is not about me; this is about you, the American people,' I think that's a very potent message."

Meanwhile, Trump's lawyers met with special counsel Jack Smith's team this past week, and Gates said he thinks that means an indictment will be released sometime this week on the charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 events at the Capitol.

"It's very unusual for a prosecutor, or in this case, special counsel, to back off when they've already met with the attorneys and already presented what they believe is their compelling case," he said. "These types of charges, witness tampering and defrauding the government, those are exactly what Jack Smith is going to use to attempt to leverage and ratchet [up] more pressure up against Donald Trump."

