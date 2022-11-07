Netflix CEO Pays For Ad Backing LA Mayoral Candidate Caruso

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos purchased an online advertisement in support of Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso on Sunday, emphasizing that the current “Democratic machine is not working.”

Sarandos’ support for the moderate, anti-crime Democrat comes after his wife’s mother was murdered during a home invasion in Beverly Hills. Nicole Avant, the 54-year-old daughter of Jacqueline Avant, backed Caruso last week.

It serves as a stark rebuke of Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., who is more left-wing and seen as the establishment favorite. She was endorsed by former President Barack Obama on Oct. 29 and has current President Joe Biden’s approval as well.

“The entire Machine of the Democratic Party had aligned for a candidate that is part of the very system that is failing this city,” Sarandos states in the advertisement published in The Hollywood Reporter. “They are wrong.”

“I am a lifetime Democrat. Rick is the Democrat I’ve been waiting for, one with a plan and a track record of accomplishing impossible tasks in California and Los Angeles,” the executive continued. “He does it by building coalitions and working with everyone involved to build consensus and support.”

In the full-page advertisement, Sarandos also stresses that Los Angeles is “at an inflection point” and requires a leader that can address the homelessness crisis, soaring crime rates, and stifling taxes.

“Let’s solve the problems in Los Angeles by electing a Mayor who can work with the people, has a track record of accomplishments, understands business and is a decent human and true leader,” Sarandos concluded.

Caruso, a billionaire real-estate developer, is currently trailing Bass by four percentage points, 45% to 41%, according to a UC Berkley/LA Times poll taken in late October. The election will take place on Nov. 8, along with the rest of the midterm elections.