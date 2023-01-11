Rep. McCormick to Newsmax: I'm for a 'Fair Tax' or 'Flat Tax'

Freshman congressman Rep. Richard McCormick, R-Ga., told Newsmax he's for a "fair" or "flat tax," because the United State's current tax system is too complex.

"Well, I tell you, I'm a big fan of either fair tax or flat tax; something that makes it easier because, let's face it, right now, the majority of accountants can't get our taxes right because it's so complex," McCormick told "American Agenda."

On Tuesday, Georgia Republican Rep. Buddy Carter introduced the Fair Tax Act to the House. The Fair Tax plan has long been touted by conservative lawmakers but has never gained widespread acceptance within the GOP.

While the bill stands little chance of passing the Senate, if implemented, it would, according to the Washington Examiner, "abolish the IRS and replace the existing income tax system with a wide-reaching consumption tax."

The legislation comes on the heels of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes language to hire roughly 87,000 IRS agents over the course of a decade.

McCormick asserts that hiring 87,000 IRS agents with little education to enforce an already complex tax code would be akin to throwing jet fuel on a fire.

"To arm 87,000 new IRS agents," McCormick said, "who don't have their accounting degree ... to go back to our accountants and tell them — people with a degree and advanced knowledge — that they're doing it wrong ... that's just a very dangerous thing."