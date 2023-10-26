Man Arrested Twice for Trespassing on RFK Jr.'s Property

A 28-year-old man was arrested twice Wednesday for illegally trespassing on the Los Angeles, California, property of independent presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr.

Police said real estate agent Jonathan Macht, hailing from Pacific Palisades, California, was first arrested around 9:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time on suspicion of trespassing and issued an emergency protective order.

After his release, law enforcement revealed that Macht was arrested outside the same location at 6:10 p.m. in violation of the emergency protective order.

Kennedy, who claimed the Department of Homeland Security denied his request for Secret Service over the summer, argued Thursday on X, that the recent incident is further proof that he needs it.

"Yesterday an intruder climbed the fence at my home and was arrested. After being released from police custody later in the day, he immediately returned to my home and was arrested again," Kennedy explained.

"DHS Secretary Mayorkas has twice refused to grant Secret Service protection for our campaign," he added, linking to his third formal request to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

He made his second request to the department after an armed 44-year-old man, Adrian Paul Aispuro, was arrested over accusations that he was impersonating a police officer at Kennedy's campaign event.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's office declined to file felony charges. However, Aispuro was charged by the city's attorney with carrying a concealed weapon and impersonating an officer before getting released on bond.

Kennedy's uncle, President John F. Kennedy, and RFK Jr.'s father, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, were both assassinated.

The DHS has to consult with a congressional advisory committee before issuing a candidate a team and cannot monitor people it is not actively protecting, The Associated Press noted.