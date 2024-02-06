RFK Jr.: Drawing Votes From Both Biden, Trump

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he not only thinks he can win the White House, but that he will draw votes from both Democrats and Republicans.

Kennedy told NBC News on Monday that he hopes to draw "equal numbers" from both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

"I think at this point I'm probably drawing more from President Trump," Kennedy commented about his race for the White House, being staged 55 years after that of his father, the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy.

Trump has praised Kennedy, calling him a "very good man" whose "heart is in the right place," but Biden has not publicly acknowledged his campaign, NBC News noted.

Kennedy, an environmental lawyer, left the race for the Democratic Party nomination last year, choosing to run as an independent.

Kennedy has been widely criticized by Democrats over his claims about vaccines, including his criticism of the COVID vaccine, and when asked if he would have tried to stop the Food and Drug Administration from approving the COVID vaccine told NBC News that his policy wouldn't stop anyone who wants the shots from getting them.

"I have said that they need to do science to show that the vaccine is actually going to avert more problems than it's causing," Kennedy said. "My policy is not going to interfere with anybody who wants to take the vaccine."

Meanwhile, four prominent members of Kennedy's family have said he does not espouse the same values as his father, but commented that he disagrees with his family "on a lot of stuff."

"I have family members who strongly support me," he said.

Kennedy also said in the interview that he intends to name his running mate within the next month.

There have been some reports circulating that Kennedy could be a running mate for Trump, but the former president's team rejected that idea as "fake news."

"NO ONE from the Trump Campaign ever approached RFK jr (or ever will) - one of the most LIBERAL and radical environmentalists in the country. For all the fake news- update your stories," political strategist Chris LaCivita posted on X.