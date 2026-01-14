RFK Jr. on Trump's Diet: 'I Don't Know How He's Alive'

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sounded almost incredulous Wednesday while saying President Donald Trump's fondness for McDonald's, candy, and Diet Coke leaves him baffled that the 79-year-old is still standing, even as he said Trump has the "constitution of a deity."

Kennedy made the remarks on "The Katie Miller Podcast," in an episode released Tuesday.

Miller is the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, and Kennedy appeared to discuss the administration's new dietary and vaccine guidelines and his views on the president.

"The interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food, which is McDonald's, and, you know, candy and Diet Coke," Kennedy said after being asked who had the administration's most unhinged diet. "He drinks Diet Coke at all times.

"He has the constitution of a deity. I don't know how he's alive, but he is."

Kennedy's comments fit within his "Make America Healthy Again" campaign, drawing a contrast between MAHA's emphasis on "real food" and nutrition and Trump's well-known affinity for fast food.

But Kennedy said Trump's reliance on fast food is largely limited to travel and that he eats well at the White House and at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

"He says that the only time that he eats the junk food is when he's on the road, and he wants to eat food from big corporations because he trusts it," Kennedy said.

"He doesn't want to get sick when he's on the road. But when he's at Mar-a-Lago or at the White House, he's eating really good food.

"If you travel with him, you get this idea that he's just pumping himself full of poison all day long, and you don't know how he's walking around, much less being the most energetic person any of us have ever met. But I think he actually does eat pretty good food usually.

"I mean, he's got incredible health."

Kennedy said Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, reviewed Trump's medical records and told him, "He's got the highest testosterone levels that he's ever seen for an individual over 70 years old."

"I know the president will be happy that I repeat that," Kennedy said.

The administration's new dietary guidelines feature an inverted pyramid, placing vegetables, fruit, proteins, dairy, and healthy fats at the top and whole grains at the bottom.

Separately, HHS updated the childhood immunization schedule, paring the number of vaccines recommended for all children from 17 to 11.

"These are two major initiatives that I've been praying for for 20 years, and one of them was to flip the food pyramid and actually tell Americans that they should be eating real food, which means whole foods, something that comes from the ground or the water or the air," Kennedy said. "And to cut ultra-processed foods, refined carbohydrates, salt, and sugars from their diet.

"And that is kind of one of the principal changes and revolutionary changes that we really need."