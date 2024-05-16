RFK Jr. Secures Funding for Ballot Access

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s independent presidential campaign reported that it secured funding to fulfill ballot access in all 50 U.S. states following an $8 million donation from the candidate's running mate, Nicole Shanahan.

Shanahan has poured nearly $15 million into the long-shot effort to elect Kennedy Jr. as president.

"This isn't just about funding our own campaign," Shanahan said in a news release. "We want to liberate presidential elections from the grip of the existing two-party duopoly and revitalize American democracy."

"Nobody thinks the Democrat-Republican domination of our system is a good thing," she added. "Since their candidates are so unpopular, this year is the perfect time to challenge it."

Kennedy Jr. must produce thousands of signatures to get on the ballot in most states. The effort has cost his campaign hundreds of thousands of dollars, and a supporting super PAC at least $2.4 million more, federal campaign finance records show, reports the The New York Times.

"The expense of ballot access — in both time and treasure — is one of the establishment’s most powerful cudgels against independent political thought," Kennedy’s campaign manager Amaryllis Fox Kennedy said in the statement.

"Americans demand and deserve an alternative to the broken status quo. We are thrilled to put these funds to work crossing the finish line in all 50 states plus D.C."