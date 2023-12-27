Dr. Jack Graham: The New Year Can Be a New You Without Excuses

The New Year is here, and with it the resolutions we all seem to make — losing a few pounds after the indulgences of the holidays, maybe signing up for a gym membership and really getting in shape.

Of course, we know how that usually turns out. After a month or so, the enthusiasm evaporates, people give up on their resolutions, and things go back to the way they were.

The same thing happens in the Christian life.

People decide they’ve had enough of their old lives, hanging onto the hurts and habits of the past, and they promise themselves they’ll really pursue Christ this time.

And a few weeks later, they find themselves in the same familiar patterns.

If you’re seeking a new start in this new year, you might worry where you’ll find the motivation to take your walk with Christ to the next level.

I wish I had an easy answer. There is no magic pill that can replace simply staying committed to what’s important.

Persistence is nothing more than starting over every single day.

Forget the failures of the past. Every day is a new day, a new opportunity. Treat it that way.

This isn’t an issue only for new Christians, either.

It's an issue, as well, for those who serve and lead us - especially our political leaders.

All too often, I’ll speak with longtime believers who are looking back, not forward.

They rest on past accomplishments — that mission trip they took, or that service project or some other moment when God used them in a powerful way. But rather than remembrances, these things become idols in their lives and excuses for not doing much today.

But if we live with our focus on Jesus, we’ll be looking ahead to what God has in store for us next.

Yes, it’s wonderful to recall how God worked through you in the past.

But it’s far more important to make yourself available to God to see what He wants to do through you today!

The Bible often describes life as a race – not a sprint but an ultra-marathon. Some of us run the race well, some stumble to the finish line, and others stop long before the race ends.

But our goal as believers in Jesus Christ is to run the race strong and finish well. We do that by exercising our faith and spending time with God!

The Bible is an amazing book.

The question is what do you believe about the Bible? Is it the words of men?

Or is it the Word of God? Is it real; is it true; is it trustworthy?

Is it relevant?

And what makes the Bible stand out among all the other religious books and philosophies and ideas of history?

I can tell you that the Scripture . . . the Bible . . . is the very foundation of our faith. Without the Bible we have no faith, because "Faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the Word of God"(Romans 10:17).

We do not worship the Bible; we worship God! But the Bible tells us who God is, what God is like, how we can know Him, and how we can worship Him and experience His very presence in us. It’s the Bible, and it’s a miracle book.

It truly is supernatural.

The Bible is the best-selling book of all time, and in the present digital age, it is easier than ever to read it or listen to its reading.

So, no excuses! Delve deep into it every day.

There will be occasions when you’re tempted to skip that precious time with the Lord.

Things come up; life gets in the way; and excuses are easy to find.

But this year, and all the years to follow, make it a priority to exercise your faith, digging into God’s Word and spending time in prayer each day.

I promise you’ll be better equipped to face the problems of life. And as you gain the eternal perspective God wants you to have, your problems won’t seem nearly as big as they once did.