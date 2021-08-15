Trump Calls on Biden to Resign

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday called on President Joe Biden to "resign in disgrace" over the rapid collapse of the U.S.-backed Afghan government following the pullout of American troops.

In the statement issued Sunday afternoon through Trump's Save America PAC, the former president also pointed to multiple other issues he has with the Democrat, whose legitimacy to hold the office he still questions.

"It is time for Joe Biden to resign in disgrace for what he has allowed to happen to Afghanistan, along with the tremendous surge in COVID, the Border catastrophe, the destruction of energy independence, and our crippled economy," Trump said in the short statement. "It shouldn’t be a big deal, because he wasn't elected legitimately in the first place!"

Trump's reference to Afghanistan marks an increased progression of the Taliban to take over the Middle Eastern country.

On Sunday, Taliban insurgents made their way into the capital city of Kabul, seizing control. Prior to the takeover, many, including Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, fled for fear of their lives.

A spokesperson for the Taliban, Suhail Shaheen, said earlier on Sunday that "no one's life, property and dignity will be harmed and the lives of the citizens of Kabul will not be at risk."

But late into Sunday, panicked mobs were flooding the tarmac of Kabul International Airport, preventing anyone from leaving, according to video from Saad Mohseni.

Another video shows thousands of passengers trying to board a single plane.

"Kabul's Saigon moment (all over town)" Mohseni tweeted. "A thousand passengers are attempting to board a plan[e] destined for Istanbul (that can only take 300). Absolute mayhem at Kabul Airport. No security, no order..."