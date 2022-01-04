×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Afghanistan | Biden Administration | Homeland Security | Joe Biden | Middle East | War on Terrorism | republicans

Senate Republicans: Biden Failed to Meet Deadline for Afghanistan Details

The last U.S. plane departs Kabul, Afghanistan before the August 31 deadline
The last U.S. plane departs Kabul, Afghanistan, before the Aug. 31 deadline. (Aamir Qureshi/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 04 January 2022 03:33 PM

Republican senators say the Biden administration failed to deliver a report detailing the vetting of more than 78,000 Afghans evacuated as the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan.

In a Monday statement, Republican senators were critical of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for not providing the report to Congress, The Hill noted.

"The report requested by Congress on the composition and vetting of the more than 78,000 #Afghans evacuated by U.S. forces is more than a month delayed," Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, tweeted. "We need answers, but more than anything, we need #DHSgov to fully cooperate."

And, in a Dec. 22 letter sent to Mayorkas, GOP senators informed the secretary he had "failed to meet the statutorily mandated deadline" to submit the report to Congress, The Hill noted. The senators called it "unacceptable."

The mandate for the report was included in an emergency appropriations package that was signed into law by President Joe Biden on Sept. 30.

The measure required the administration to disclose details of the government's Afghanistan evacuation and resettlement initiative.

"The Biden administration was required by law to report to Congress by Nov. 30 on the composition and vetting of the Afghan evacuees — including who actually got on our planes and just how many special immigrant visa holders, and others who helped U.S. forces and our allies over the last 20 years, were left behind. It has failed to do so," said Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, the top Republican on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Republican senators say the Biden administration failed to deliver a report detailing the vetting of more than 78,000 Afghans evacuated as the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan.
republicans, vetting, visa, refugees, terrorism, evacuees, kabul, dhs, secretary, alejandro mayorkas
260
2022-33-04
Tuesday, 04 January 2022 03:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved