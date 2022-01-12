Senate Republicans Raise Record $28M in Last Quarter

The Senate Republicans' campaign arm pulled in nearly $28.6 million in the final quarter of 2021, boosting its total for the year to $104.8 million.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) finished 2021 with $32.7 million in the bank. This was a record quarter haul in an off-year by either the NRSC or the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), its Democrat counterpart.

Approximately 443,000 donors gave to the NRSC in 2021, with almost 170,000 first-time donors, The Hill reported.

"This NRSC team has smashed fundraising records all cycle, and we have [Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer [D-N.Y.] and the radical Senate Democrats to thank," said Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., the NRSC’s chair.

"Senate Democrats are focused on abolishing the filibuster, eliminating voter ID requirements, and reckless spending sprees instead of securing the border, fixing the supply chain, and lowering the cost of everyday goods for American families. Voters are rejecting the Democrats’ extreme agenda and are turning to Republicans because we are the party of solutions and will fight to ensure their success."

The DSCC ended November with just over $18.2 million in the bank.

The GOP is increasingly confident about retaking the Senate in 2022, which, currently, is split 50-50, according to Fortune. Republicans need one seat to take control.

Midterm elections during the first term of a new administration traditionally favor the party out of power.

Republicans need to defend 20 Senate seats to Democrats’ 14.

Republicans are targeting Democrat senators in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and New Hampshire. The GOP is defending open seats in Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

According to Roll Call, four of the five most vulnerable seats are currently held by Democrats. The reelection races of Sens. Raphael Warnock of Georgia, Mark Kelly of Arizona, and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, are all rated toss-ups by Roll Call.

The political environment favors Republicans at the moment, with President Joe Biden’s job rating in the low 40s, NBC News reported.

Related stories: