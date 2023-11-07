GOP: Meijer's Mich. Run Could Harm Chances to Win Back Senate

Former Rep. Peter Meijer's announcement that he will run in the GOP primary for Michigan's open Senate seat has been criticized by the National Republican Senatorial Committee, with the NRSC asking the candidate to withdraw from the race, Politico has reported.

"Peter Meijer isn't viable in a primary election, and there's worry that if Meijer were nominated, the base would not be enthused in the general election," NRSC Executive Director Jason Thielman told the publication.

That concern is based on the fact that Meijer voted to impeach former President Donald Trump in 2021, which led to enough of a decrease in his support among Republicans that he failed to win his next primary.

The NRSC also is concerned by another scenario: that Meijer would split the moderate votes in the primary with another centrist Republican, such as former Rep. Mike Rogers, which could lead to a nominee to emerge victorious in the primary who is not well suited to win in the state.

Republicans have not won a Senate seat in Michigan since 1994.

After a series of controversial nominees failed to secure key seats in the Senate in last year's elections that cost the GOP the majority, the NRSC has this time around made a point of endorsing centrist candidates it believes can win in 2024, according to the Washington Examiner.

Part of that strategy is that it has asked specific candidates it does not believe can win the general election to quit their respective races.

Meijer is the scion of the family who owns the eponymous Midwest grocery chain, thus giving him great name recognition. In addition, he has enormous personal wealth and allies who could fund a super PAC.