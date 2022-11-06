×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: republicans | midterms | election integrity

RNC Chair McDaniel Urges Poll Watching, Not Intimidation

(Newsmax)

By    |   Sunday, 06 November 2022 11:37 AM EST

On Sunday, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said poll watching is not intimidating as long as they follow the law.

“Nobody should be intimidating or breaking the law,” said McDaniel on CNN’s “State of the Union,” adding, “poll watching is not intimidating.”

Conservatives have seen poll watching as an urgent priority. The practice is not new and is described by election officials as over-encumbering and sometimes problematic.

“We absolutely want them to abide by the laws,” said McDaniel. “If they don’t, they shouldn’t be allowed.”

In Arizona, a judge issued a temporary restraining order last week against a group of poll watchers after they allegedly photographed voters at ballot drop boxes, following and confronting them. Some of the poll watchers were masked, armed or both, according to the Associated Press.

McDaniel said her party’s candidates would not refute election results even if they lose. 

The release of Dinesh D’Souza’s film “2000 Mules” claimed a network of Democrats conspired to deliver ballots to drop boxes illegally. The film garnered the attention of many conservatives who fear election integrity could be compromised. 

“You should have a recount, you should have a canvass, and it’ll go to the courts, and everybody should accept the results,” she said.

The RNC chair is confident Republicans will regain control of both the House and Senate in Tuesday’s midterm election.

Related Stories:

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
On Sunday, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said poll watching is not intimidating as long as they follow the law."Nobody should be intimidating or breaking the law," said McDaniel...
republicans, midterms, election integrity
248
2022-37-06
Sunday, 06 November 2022 11:37 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved