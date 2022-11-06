RNC Chair McDaniel Urges Poll Watching, Not Intimidation

On Sunday, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said poll watching is not intimidating as long as they follow the law.

“Nobody should be intimidating or breaking the law,” said McDaniel on CNN’s “State of the Union,” adding, “poll watching is not intimidating.”

Conservatives have seen poll watching as an urgent priority. The practice is not new and is described by election officials as over-encumbering and sometimes problematic.

“We absolutely want them to abide by the laws,” said McDaniel. “If they don’t, they shouldn’t be allowed.”

In Arizona, a judge issued a temporary restraining order last week against a group of poll watchers after they allegedly photographed voters at ballot drop boxes, following and confronting them. Some of the poll watchers were masked, armed or both, according to the Associated Press.

McDaniel said her party’s candidates would not refute election results even if they lose.

The release of Dinesh D’Souza’s film “2000 Mules” claimed a network of Democrats conspired to deliver ballots to drop boxes illegally. The film garnered the attention of many conservatives who fear election integrity could be compromised.

“You should have a recount, you should have a canvass, and it’ll go to the courts, and everybody should accept the results,” she said.

The RNC chair is confident Republicans will regain control of both the House and Senate in Tuesday’s midterm election.

