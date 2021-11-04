×
Republicans: Any Biden Nuclear Deal With Iran Is Meaningless

jim banks speaks outside capitol
Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., speaks during a news conference in front of the U.S. Capitol July 27, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 04 November 2021 09:01 AM

Republican lawmakers are warning that any nuclear deal between the Biden administration and Iran will be tossed out if the GOP regains control of Congress, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

The outlet noted that President Joe Biden promised that the U.S. will not pull out of any new nuclear pact reached with Iran and that all sanctions relief in any deal will be permanent.

The Guardian reported that Biden pledged that if the U.S. returns to the nuclear agreement with Iran, it will only leave if Tehran breaks the terms of the agreement.

"The thugs in Tehran better be on watch: Any sanctions relief pledged by the Biden team is not a foregone conclusion," said Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., a member of the House Armed Services Committee.

"Congress has the final say over when and how sanctions are lifted or reapplied," Banks said. "Biden's empty pledge cannot belie his administration's eagerness to give Iran massive sanctions relief in exchange for a worthless nuclear deal, given its sunset clauses, approaching expiration date, in addition to Iran's irreversible nuclear know-how."

Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., a  House Foreign Affairs Committee member, told the Free Beacon that Biden's vow to Iran is worthless.

"President Biden does not have the authority to speak for Congress, and Congress is not bound by an executive agreement," Wilson said. "The Republican Study Committee has made it clear that when we retake the majority, we will work to reimpose all sanctions on Iran lifted by the Biden administration, whether as part of reentering the failed Iran deal or any other deal with Iran."

Agence France-Presse reported that Iran has agreed to resume talks on Nov. 29 with world powers on trying to revive a nuclear deal.

