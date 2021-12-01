×
GOP Leader McCarthy Angry Over Party Infighting

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks during a news conference after the House passed the STOP School Violence Act 407-10 at the U.S. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty)

Wednesday, 01 December 2021 06:18 PM

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Wednesday scolded Republicans for party infighting about the 2022 House Speaker race, telling lawmakers during a closed-door meeting that "Congress is not junior high," according to The Hill.

Although McCarthy did not single any members out, his Speakership remarks appeared to aimed at Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Matt Gaetz of Florida. Both have notably challenged McCarthy's authority.

On the more conservative side, Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, and Paul Gosar of Arizona have caused an uproar over comments and actions toward House Democratic colleagues.

Boebert apologized to Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., on Monday for insensitive comments regarding Omar’s Muslim heritage, The Denver Post reported.

Gosar was censured by the House chamber and on Nov. 17 was removed from committees he served on after anhe posted an animated video to his Twitter that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., according to CNN.

Republican Reps. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Liz Cheney of Wyoming voted with Democrats on Gosar's censure. The actions also led to further responses from more moderate members like Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, per The Hill.

Mace responded to the Boebert incident on Tuesday and received backlash from Rep. Taylor Greene on Twitter.

Greene referred to Mace as "the trash in the GOP conference." Mace fired back, calling Greene “batshit crazy” using emojis.

Kinzinger then tweeted support for congresswoman Mace and called out McCarthy’s lack of action.

Several further right conference members pushed to remove committee assignments from 13 House Republicans who voted with Democrats on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework (BIF).

Wednesday, 01 December 2021 06:18 PM
