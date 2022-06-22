×
Tags: republicans | democrats | midterm elections

Poll: Voters Evenly Split on Midterm Elections Between Dems, Republicans

Poll: Voters Evenly Split on Midterm Elections Between Dems, Republicans
Signs direct voters at a polling location on May 17 in Mt. Gilead, North Carolina. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 22 June 2022 05:48 PM

Voters are evenly split on who they will pick in the upcoming midterm elections as Republicans continue to make gains, according to a Morning Consult-Politico poll published Wednesday.

Forty-two percent said they would pick a Democratic candidate in their district if the election were held today, compared with 42% who said they would pick a Republican candidate.

Sixteen percent said they "didn't know" or had no opinion.

The poll comes as President Joe Biden's job approval rating sinks further, gas prices rise, and inflation surges.

Biden dropped below 40% approval in both the FiveThirtyEight and RealClearPolitics polls and a recent ABC News/Washington Post poll found that 50% of voters trust Republicans more than Democrats on handling inflation, while just 31% had more faith in the Democrats.

The Morning Consult-Politico poll also found that 55% of respondents said they disapprove of Biden’s job performance.

On the economy, just 32% of registered voters said they approve of the president's handling of the economy, while 60% disapprove.

Additionally, 60% said they blame the Biden administration's policies for the increase in inflation compared with 28% who said they did not think the administration was responsible.

Political analyst David Wasserman of the Cook Political Report in early June projected Republicans would gain between 20 to 35 House seats in the midterms.

The Morning Consult-Politico poll, conducted June 17-20, is based on responses from 2,004 registered voters nationwide. It has a margin of sampling error of 2 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Voters are evenly split on who they will pick in the upcoming midterm elections as Republicans continue to make gains, according to a Morning Consult-Politico poll published Wednesday.
Wednesday, 22 June 2022 05:48 PM
