House Races Shift in Republicans' Favor: Nonpartisan Forecasters

Two nonpartisan political forecasters shifted multiple House-seat ratings in the direction of Republicans, the Washington Examiner reported. Republicans needs to net at least five seats to win a majority in the 435-member House of Representatives.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report moved Indiana's 1st Congressional District, currently represented by Democrat Rep. Frank Mrvan, from "likely D" to "lean D." Two Nevada House seats held by Democrats, Reps. Steven Horsford and Susie Lee, moved from "lean D" to a "toss up."

Also, New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District, Rep. Andy Kim’s seat, moved from "solid D" to a "likely D."

New York’s 19th Congressional District, represented by Rep. Antonio Delgado, moved from "likely D" to "lean D," and Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, held by Rep. Abigail Spanberger, moved from "lean D" to a "toss-up."

Two open seats also shifted, the Washington Examiner reported, with New York’s 4th Congressional District changing from a "solid D" to a "likely D" seat, and North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District moving from a "likely D" to a "Lean D."

Sabato's Crystal Ball at the University of Virgina Center for Politics shifted 11 seats in favor of Republicans, with Arizona's 4th Congressional District moving from "likely Democratic" to "leans Democratic"; California’s 26th Congressional District, represented by Democrat Rep. Julia Brownley, shifting from "safe Democratic" to "likely Democratic"; Rep. Sanford Bishop, who is facing a tougher race with Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District, moved from "likely Democratic" to "leans Democratic"; and Illinois' 13th Congressional District, an open seat, shifted from "likely Democratic" to "leans Democratic." The political handicapper agreed with Cook’s analysis on shifting Mrvan, Lee, and Delgado’s races.

Four GOP-held seats — Reps. Bill Huizenga, who represents Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District and is running for reelection in the 4th; Richard Hudson, who holds North Carolina’s 8th Congressional District and is running for reelection in the 9th; Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District; and Texas 23rd Congressional District Rep. Tony Gonzales — all shifted from "likely Republican" to "safe Republican," the Washington Examiner reported.

CNN’s poll of polls – an average of the last four national polls of Americans – puts President Joe Biden’s approval at just 39% with 55% disapproving. Those numbers haven’t changed much from the 40% approval/54% disapproval that CNN’s poll of polls measured in March or the 41% approval/54% disapproval from mid-January.

Low approval ratings for President Biden will potentially sink down-ballot Democrats, the Washington Examiner observed.

The president’s party almost always has midterm losses in congressional elections, according to fivethirtyeight.com. "This reality makes Republicans favorites to win full control of Congress in 2022 pretty much regardless of what happens over the next year — although the extent of the GOP’s advantage could grow or shrink depending on how Biden is doing as president."

