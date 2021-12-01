Republicans Eyeing Latino Voters in Arizona

Republicans are eyeing Latino voters in Arizona to unseat Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., Breitbart reports.

The Senate Republican Campaign Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee on Wednesday released separate ads, including one that criticizes Kelly for his stance on illegal immigration and education. It also hits him on inflation.

The other ad includes videos of RNC staffers discussing issues that affect them and the Hispanic community, Breitbart reports.

Axios said the ads are to air in Tucson, Phoenix and Yuma, Arizona.

''Mark Kelly has forgotten about Arizona's working families,'' a narrator says in Spanish. ''From Tucson to Nogales, in our communities, there are many Hispanics like me and you who are paying the price for Mark Kelly's failures.''

Republicans are hopeful heading into 2022 after a big gubernatorial win in Virginia and significant gains New Jersey this year. Less than one year before the midterm elections, just 46% of U.S. residents ages 18 to 29 approve of President Joe Biden's job performance, according to a new Harvard Youth Poll, down 13 percentage points from the spring.

Biden carried Arizona by just 0.4 percentage points in the 2020 election. The state flipped for Biden thanks to a drawn-out effort by Democratic groups courting the Latino vote.

Republicans are also targeting voters in Florida, Nevada and Colorado, according to Axios.

Former President Donald Trump has so far publicly stayed out of the Senate race in Arizona but attended a fundraiser for Republican Blake Masters in mid-November.