RNC to Pick Nashville or Milwaukee for 2024 GOP Convention

The 2024 Republican National Convention will be held in either Nashville, Tennessee, or Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the Republican National Committee confirmed on Thursday.

Politico first reported that the RNC site selection committee voted against Salt Lake City as the host, with sources telling Politico Playbook that the city will be in contention for the 2028 convention. The RNC later confirmed to The Hill that Nashville and Milwaukee were the two finalists.

"The RNC is very appreciative of the overwhelming interest and competitive bids from cities across the country, especially Salt Lake City and Pittsburgh, to host the 2024 Republican National Convention," Richard Walters, senior adviser to the RNC, told the Hill in a statement. "We look forward to entering the final stages of the selection process and delivering an incredible convention for our Party."

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel visited Milwaukee this week in order to meet with the city’s mayor and host committee members, and Politico reported last month that the city has become the "front-runner" to host the convention.

An RNC source told the Hill that Salt Lake City had been in contention but was unable to host due to renovations being scheduled for the arena.

Officials from both Nashville and Milwaukee will travel to Washington, D.C., next week to pitch to the site selection panel.