×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: repstefanik | jan 6 panel | hearings | witch hunt

Elise Stefanik to Newsmax: Jan. 6 Panel a 'Partisan, Political Witch Hunt'

(Newsmax/"Spicer & Co.")

By    |   Thursday, 09 June 2022 09:29 PM

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Thursday — hours before the first Capitol riot prime-time hearing — that the Jan. 6 House select committee overseeing it is engaged in a "partisan, political witch hunt" against Republicans.

During an interview on "Spicer & Co.," the chair of the House Republican Conference called out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for leading the charge.

Pelosi "has only appointed her political allies to attack (former President) Donald Trump, to attack his voters and supporters, and to attack Republican members of Congress who have real questions when it comes to election integrity.

"Republicans condemned the violence on Jan. 6, just like we condemned the violence throughout the entire summer of 2020 when riots and destruction across the country targeted federal buildings," she continued. "The Democrats did not condemn that violence. Instead, they continue to obsess over this Jan. 6 witch hunt."

Stefanik further claimed that the Jan. 6 panel is, by its nature, "illegitimate" because Democrats did not allow the minority party to appoint members on the committee.

Previously, Pelosi rejected two Republicans — both strong Trump defenders —selected for the panel by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. Jim Banks of Indiana and Jim Jordan of Ohio both voted against certifying the 2020 election results.

"That's important because like we saw during the (Trump) impeachment part 1, which was conducted in the basement bunker under (Democratic Rep.) Adam Schiff's leadership, there were still Republicans in that room," the GOP leader noted.

"We were able to cross-examine the witnesses. We were able to look at all the evidence. That's not what is happening here today."

Stefanik also pointed out the prime-time airing of the hearing, which she said was abnormal for how most House committees operate. She alleged the reason for the public 8 p.m. EDT time slot was an attempt to "shift the narrative."

It's "the narrative of the fact their policies are failing when it comes to issues that actually matter," she said. "When I talk to voters in my constituency, issues like inflation, the border crisis, the baby formula shortage, the list goes on of issues they don't want to talk about.

"Wouldn't it be really wonderful if the Democrats focused on those issues instead?" Stefanik asked. "But they're failing to do so and instead engaging in this partisan witch hunt."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
New York GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik told Newsmax on Thursday — hours before the first Capitol riot prime-time hearing — that the Jan. 6 House select committee overseeing it is engaged in a "partisan, political witch hunt" against Republicans.
repstefanik, jan 6 panel, hearings, witch hunt
434
2022-29-09
Thursday, 09 June 2022 09:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved