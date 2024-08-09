Rep. Banks Demands Answers on Walz's Military Record

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., demanded answers from the Pentagon on Democrat vice-presidential pick Tim Walz's military record, according to Axios.

"The American people deserve transparency into the military records of service-members who serve in public office and especially when they represent such service as credentials for public office," Banks wrote in a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

"Misrepresentation and deceit intended to mislead the public about their service erode the integrity of our military and impact all Americans who choose to serve," he wrote.

"I treat these questions with the utmost gravity," Banks, a Navy veteran, added. "Misrepresentation of service and stolen valor allegations tarnish the integrity and service of all who have answered the call to serve."

Walz's military record has come under scrutiny after Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party's presidential nominee, tapped him as her running mate.

Walz served a total of 24 years in various units and jobs in the Army National Guard. But it’s his retirement in 2005 that's prompting criticism from some Republicans who are suggesting he abandoned his team to pursue a campaign for Congress.

As he ramped up for a congressional bid in 2005, Walz's campaign in March issued a statement saying he still planned to run despite a possible mobilization of Minnesota National Guard soldiers to Iraq. According to the Guard, Walz retired from service in May of that year.

In August 2005, the Department of the Army issued a mobilization order for Walz’s unit. The unit mobilized in October of that year before it deployed to Iraq in March 2006.

There is no evidence that Walz timed his departure with the intent of avoiding deployment. But he left ahead of his unit's departure.

Harris' campaign has defended Walz.

"After 24 years of military service, Governor Walz retired in 2005 and ran for Congress, where he chaired Veterans Affairs and was a tireless advocate for our men and women in uniform — and as Vice President of the United States he will continue to be a relentless champion for our veterans and military families," the campaign said in a statement.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.