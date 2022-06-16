Rep.-elect Flores to Newsmax: Hispanic Community Is 'Pro-God, Pro-Life, Pro-Family'

Rep.-elect Mayra Flores, R-Texas, told Newsmax that she won her election in the historically Democratic Rio Grande Valley this week because the Hispanic community is "pro-God, pro-life, pro-family, [and] all about hard work" when Democrats increasingly aren't.

"My father sees that the Democrat Party walked away from him," Flores, who was born in Mexico before immigrating to the U.S. at age six, said during a Thursday appearance on "Prime News."

"He sees that the party has gone so far left. They're focused on nonsense like 'Latinx,' you know they're focused on ... pronouns, and not the real issues that are affecting real people here in South Texas and honestly throughout the country."

The soon-to-be congresswoman then listed the issues that Democrats are increasingly avoiding in favor of radical cultural and economic policies, including skyrocketing inflation and supply chain disruptions.

"The issues are gasoline is more expensive, groceries are more expensive, healthcare is more expensive," Flores said. "And what the Biden administration doesn't understand is that behind his policies are real human lives."

Flores, whose husband is a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent, also called out the crisis at the southern border she believes President Joe Biden is facilitating, explaining how the victims of illegal immigration are mostly the immigrants themselves.

"I'll never understand the Biden administration's and [Rep.] Vicente Gonzalez's [D-Texas] policies that encourage people to come here illegally," Flores stated. "Why would you encourage anyone to go through such a dangerous journey, knowing that they're going to have to pay the cartel thousands of dollars, that they're going to have to go through abuse?

"Now we have an increase in child sex trafficking, and it's because of the Biden administration's policies that this is happening," she continued. "The United States is number one in child sex trafficking. That is a shame, and something needs to be done."

Flores won the special election in Texas' 34th congressional district on Tuesday, avoiding a runoff with her primary Democratic opponent Dan Sanchez. By winning, she became the first Republican to represent the largely-Hispanic region in recent history.

