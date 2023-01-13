Rep. Bentz to Newsmax: China's Procurement of US Oil, Resources Concerning

Republican congressman Cliff Bentz of Oregon voiced apprehension Friday on Newsmax over China's growing acquisition of oil and natural resources within the United States.

"It's not just oil. It's lithium, and it's all our rare earth minerals that we absolutely have to have if we're going to actually defend ourselves because so many of those rare earth minerals are necessary for our defense mechanisms," Bentz said while joining "Spicer & Co."

Bentz also voiced support for legislation passed by the House on Thursday banning releases of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve from being exported to China, a step he believes is in the right direction.

The bill, which received 331 votes in favor, also had 97 opponents — all of whom were Democrats. Bentz said the holdouts likely opposed the China oil export ban only because Republicans proposed it.

"It's ridiculous that they did," he continued. "Ninety-seven people apparently wanting to encourage China and assist China in its attempts to ultimately overtake the United States from an economic standpoint."

One of the primary purposes of the lower chamber's new select committee to investigate China's growing worldwide influence is going to be assessing the way its Communist Party is trying to compete with the U.S. economically, Bentz said.

"Anytime you're in competition with somebody, you better wake up because they're not on our side. They're on their side," the congressman insisted.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!