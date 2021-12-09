Former Rep. Renee Ellmers Running for Congress Again in North Carolina

Former Rep. Renee Ellmers, R-N.C., announced Wednesday that she will attempt to return to Congress after losing her seat in the 2016 Republican primary.

Ellmers, who served in the House for three terms, is a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, and will run in the 4th congressional district.

"For the past 18 months I’ve been on the frontlines fighting COVID. Now I am honored to be officially running for Congress to fight for the good people of NC’s 4th district where I live & work," Ellmers tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

"I will file this Friday. #MakeAmericaGreat #Trump."

The Herald-Sun in Durham, North Carolina, reported that Ellmers issued a release in which she said she was "100% on board with President Trump's Make America Great agenda," a political framework she called "desperately needed."

"Joe Biden is trying to tear apart the very foundations on which this country was formed," Ellmers said in a statement, The Herald-Sun reported. "We need experienced people to counter his agenda of destruction on Capitol Hill and I’m ready to go and be part of that fight to get our country back on track."

GOP State Rep. John Szoka and former Fayetteville Republican Mayor Nat Robertson both have filed paperwork for the 4th congressional district, The Herald-Sun said.

Rep. George Holding, R-N.C., defeated Ellmers in the 2016 primary race in the 2nd congressional district. The two lawmakers ran against each other due to redistricting.

The newly drawn 4th District includes many communities Ellmers represented from 2011-17.

The 2016 primary came around the time rumors circulated that Ellmers was having an extramarital affair with then-House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who denied the rumors but dropped out of that year’s race for House speaker.

Politico reported that the unsubstantiated rumors were driven by Rep. Walter Jones, R-N.C.

Ellmers, who currently works as a registered nurse, lost to Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, R-N.C., in a crowded 2019 GOP primary.