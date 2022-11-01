AOC Accused of Supporting Antisemitism

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is under fire for allegedly supporting antsemitism with her support of far-left candidate Summer Lee.

On Saturday, AIPAC's United Democracy Project super PAC spent $78,683.52 in direct mail opposing Lee, who is running against Republican Mike Doyle in Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District.

"Shamefully, AIPAC is working for Republican control of Congress and further destabilization of U.S. democracy," Ocasio-Cortez said in reaction to the new Federal Election Commission filing.

Justice Democrats PAC spokesman Usamah Andrabi reiterated similar sentiments to Ocasio-Cortez but went a step further, stating that AIPAC is aligned with the Republican Party.

"@AIPAC's first spend of the general election and it's to beat a Democrat, @SummerForPA, and elect an extremist anti-choice Republican who wants to kick seniors off Social Security and Medicare," Andrabi tweeted. "Seems like AIPAC and the GOP have the same agenda!"

StopAntisemitism.org head Liora Rez told Fox News Tuesday that Ocasio-Cortez's support lent to Lee and her comments in response further contribute to the vilification of American Jews.

"The thinly veiled intent behind AOC's tweet to vilify a Jewish organization is crystal clear and further contributes to the vilification of American Jews," Rez stated.

"AOC's intentional isolation of AIPAC and her failure to call out the numerous bipartisan and left-leaning groups working to keep Justice Democrat candidate Summer Lee out of office shows her true colors," she added.