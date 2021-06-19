×
HarrisX Poll: 30 Percent of GOP Voters Believe Trump Will Be Reinstated in '21

president donald trump
Former President Donald Trump. (AP)

By    |   Saturday, 19 June 2021 01:12 PM

Thirty percent of GOP voters believe it is "likely" former President Donald Trump will be reinstated as president, according to The Hill-HarrisX poll.

While a portion of Republicans support the idea, the majority of voters believe it is unlikely Trump will be reinstated.

In The Hill-HarrisX poll, 70% of Republicans remained doubtful Trump could make a return to the Oval Office, along with 74% of independents and 87% of Democrats.

However, 26% of independent voters disagreed, saying it is likely Trump will be reinstated, while 13% of Democrats said the same.

Still, there is no constitutional mechanism that would allow a former president to take over a sitting president's position. The results of the Electoral College were certified by Congress in January.

The Hill-HarrisX poll was conducted online with 942 registered voters. Its margin of error, according to The Hill, is plus or minus 3.19 percentage points.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Thirty percent of GOP voters believe it is "likely" former President Donald Trump will be reinstated as president, according to The Hill-HarrisX poll.
147
2021-12-19
Saturday, 19 June 2021 01:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
