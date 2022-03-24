Biden Might Visit Ukraine Refugees Saturday in Poland

President Joe Biden is planning to meet with Ukrainian refugees in Poland on his European trip, perhaps Saturday, saying the U.S. plans to be a leader in assisting the humanitarian and refugee efforts amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"This is an international responsibility, and the United States as one of the leaders in the international community has an obligation to be engaged and do all we can to ease the suffering and pain of innocent women, and children and men, for that matter, throughout Ukraine, and those who have made it across the border," Biden said at a NATO press conference Thursday.

"I plan on attempting to see those folks," Biden continued. "As well as I hope I'm going to be able to see — I guess I'm not supposed to say where I'm going, am I? Anyway, I hope I get to see a lot of people."

Thus far, the only revealed plans for the White House delegation's visit to Poland is meeting with President Andrzej Duda. Vice President Kamala Harris met with refugees earlier this month.

Biden called the Russian invasion of Ukraine "devastating," but said he has no plans to visit a war zone in the country, adding, "I've been to many, many war zones." He does plan to visit refugees as the humanitarian response ramps up.

"What it will do, it will reinforce my commitment to have the United States make sure we are a major piece of dealing with the relocation of all those folks, as well as humanitarian assistance needed both inside Ukraine and outside Ukraine," Biden said.

The U.S. announced Thursday it plans to accept 100,000 Ukrainian refugees and provide $1 billion in support for European nations taking in refugees from Ukraine.