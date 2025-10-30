WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: refugees | admissions cap | immigration | trump | south africa | federal registry

WH Sets Annual Limit for Refugees Entering US at 7,500

Thursday, 30 October 2025 02:29 PM EDT

The Trump administration is restricting the number of refugees it admits annually into the country to 7,500, and they will mostly be white South Africans, a dramatic drop after the United States previously allowed in hundreds of thousands of people fleeing war and persecution from around the world.

The Republican administration published the news Thursday in a notice on the Federal Registry.

No reason was given for the numbers, which are a dramatic decrease from last year's ceiling of 125,000 set under then-President Joe Biden.

The Associated Press previously reported that the administration was considering admitting as few as 7,500 refugees and mostly white South Africans.

The memo said only that the admission of the 7,500 refugees during 2026 fiscal year was "justified by humanitarian concerns or is otherwise in the national interest."

The slashed cap represents another hurdle for the long-standing program that until recently has enjoyed bipartisan support.

President Donald Trump suspended the program on his first day in office, and since then, relatively few refugees have entered the country, mostly white South Africans.

Some refugees have also been admitted as part of a court case seeking to allow entry to refugees who were overseas and in the process of coming to the U.S. when the program was suspended.

The administration announced the program for the Afrikaners in February, saying that white South African farmers face discrimination and violence at home. The country's government strongly denies this characterization.

Across the country, groups that work to help resettle newly arrived refugees into the country have had to lay off staff, as the number of people arriving under the program plummeted.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Trump administration is restricting the number of refugees it admits annually into the country to 7,500, and they will mostly be white South Africans, a dramatic drop after the United States previously allowed in hundreds of thousands of people fleeing war and persecution from around the world.
refugees, admissions cap, immigration, trump, south africa, federal registry
271
2025-29-30
Thursday, 30 October 2025 02:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved