Red Wave Begins: GOP Picks up House Seat in Guam

Republicans got an early jump on the speculated "red wave," picking up a House seat in Guam.

According to the Pacific Daily News, Republican James Moylan defeated his Democratic rival, Judith Won Pat. The results from all 67 precincts were tabulated around 4 a.m. ChST on Wednesday.

Moylan earned 52% of the votes, winning by 1,648, compared to Won Pat's 47%.

Moylan's win of a non-voting seat in the U.S. House of Representatives marks the second time a Republican has been elected in Guam since Congress created the delegate in 1972.

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich celebrated Moylan's victory as the "first GOP win of 2022," adding that there was "a lot more to come," the Daily Mail reported.

As a note, Moylan was trailing in a Nov. 1 poll conducted by University of Guam professor Ron McNinch — less than one week before Election Day.

The poll had Moylan trailing behind Won Pat, 56.3% to 43.7%.