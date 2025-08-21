WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Praises Texas Redistricting Vote as 'Big Win'

Thursday, 21 August 2025 07:32 AM EDT

President Donald Trump is praising the Texas Legislature's vote to approve a redistricting plan that is projected to give Republicans as many as five additional U.S. House seats in next year's midterm elections.

"Big WIN for the Great State of Texas!!!" Trump posted on his Truth Social late Wednesday night, after the Texas House passed the plan by an 88-52 vote, advancing it to the Texas Senate.

"Everything Passed, on our way to FIVE more Congressional seats and saving your Rights, your Freedoms, and your Country, itself," Trump added in his post, noting that "Florida, Indiana, and others are looking to do the same thing."

More GOP seats in the House "equals less Crime, a great Economy, and a STRONG SECOND AMENDMENT," the president said. "It means Happiness and Peace."

Trump also repeated his call to stop mail-in voting and to return the nation's systems to using paper ballots.

"But Republicans, there is one thing even better – STOP MAIL-IN VOTING, a total fraud that has no bounds. Also, go to PAPER BALLOTS before it is too late – At one tenth the cost, faster, and more reliable," said Trump. "If we do these TWO things, we will pick up 100 more seats, and the CROOKED game of politics is over. God Bless America!!!"

The redistricting proposal was drafted by Republican leaders with input from Trump's advisers, and redraws key congressional districts in Houston, Dallas, Austin, and along the Rio Grande Valley, according to The Texas Tribune.

The plan's supporters say the new mapping will reflect population shifts since the 2020 census while providing for more fair representation for rural voters.

But critics, including Democrat lawmakers who left the state in a move to deny a quorum to bring the measure to a vote sooner, say the changes are designed to secure long-term GOP dominance in the Texas congressional delegation while diluting the influence of minority voters.

Meanwhile, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday added three more items to his agenda for the ongoing House special session, including a move to establish new penalties or punishments for lawmakers who leave the state to block legislation from passing, The Tribune reported.

He announced the new items about an hour after lawmakers passed the new GOP congressional map, calling on the Legislature to punish lawmakers who "willfully absent themselves during a session."

The legislation is needed to "ensure that rogue lawmakers cannot hijack the important business of Texans during a legislative session by fleeing the state," the GOP governor said in a press release.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 21 August 2025 07:32 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

