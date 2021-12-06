×
AG Paxton: Biden Admin's 'Absurd Lawsuit' Over Redistricting Will Fail

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save America Rally" in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin File)

Monday, 06 December 2021 07:38 PM

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton confidentially combated the Biden administration's recently announced voting rights lawsuit against his state, saying that he is "confident" that the redistricting "will be proven lawful."

"The Department of Justice's absurd lawsuit against our state is the Biden Administration's latest ploy to control Texas voters," the Texas Attorney General's office Twitter account stated on Monday.

The lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Dec. 6 alleges the new legislator maps enacted by Texas lawmakers on Oct. 25 violate the Voting Rights Act of 1965 (VRA) by diluting the representation of Hispanic voters, according to Fox News.

"The department's career voting law experts have assessed Texas's new redistricting plans and determined that they include districts that violate the Voting Rights Act," Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a press conference on Monday.

"This is not the first time that Texas has acted to minimize the voting rights of its minority citizens," Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta added during the conference. "Decade after decade, courts have found that Texas has enacted redistricting plans that deliberately dilute the voting strength of Latino and Black voters and that violate the Voting Rights Act."

The DOJ is focusing on Section 2 of the VRA, which makes discriminatory districting based on race illegal.

"Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act requires that state voting laws – including laws that draw electoral maps – provide eligible voters with an equal opportunity to participate in the democratic process and elect representatives of their choosing," Garland said in a statement. "The complaint we filed today alleges that Texas has violated Section 2 by creating redistricting plans that deny or abridge the rights of Latino and Black voters to vote on account of their race, color, or membership in a language minority group."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


