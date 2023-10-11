×
Tags: raz | israel | hamas | netflix

Israeli Actor Lior Raz Joins Fight Against Hamas

By    |   Wednesday, 11 October 2023 03:26 PM EDT

Israeli actor and screenwriter Lior Raz, the star of the Netflix series "Fauda," joined his country's fight against Hamas.

"Accompanied by Yohanan Plesner and Avi Issascharoff, I headed down south to join hundreds of brave 'brothers in arms' volunteers who worked tirelessly to assist the population in the south of Israel," Raz wrote on Instagram.

"We were sent to the bombarded town of Sderot to extract two families. No fear!" he added.

Raz, who plays the commander of an undercover Israeli unit in "Fauda," served in the Israel Defense Forces' elite Duvdevan Unit 217, which is known as the "Mista'aravim," the name given to counter-terrorism units of the IDF.

The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched its devastating attack against Israel on Saturday, enabling a force using bulldozers, hang gliders and motorbikes to take on the Middle East's most powerful army.

Saturday's assault, the worst breach in Israel's defenses since Arab armies waged war in 1973, followed two years of subterfuge by Hamas that involved keeping its military plans under wraps and convincing Israel it did not want a fight.

Hamas fighters stormed into Israeli towns, killing 700 Israelis and abducting dozens. Israel has killed more than 400 Palestinians in its retaliation on Gaza since then.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 11 October 2023 03:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

