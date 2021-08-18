Rasmussen Poll: Majority Says Biden to Blame for Afghanistan

The botched troops withdrawal from Afghanistan is more the fault of President Joe Biden than former President Donald Trump, according to a majority of likely U.S. voters in the latest Rasmussen Reports poll.

Biden did try to blame Trump for the immediate Taliban takeover of Kabul, as President Ashraf Ghani fled, but Trump told Fox News' "Hannity" on Tuesday night, he had no confidence in Ghani, calling him a "crook."

The poll asked the question: "Who is more to blame for the Taliban taking over Afghanistan, President Biden or former President Trump?"

The poll found 51% of likely voters blame Biden for the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, while 38% blame Trump. There were 15% who responded "not sure."

Likely U.S. voters give Biden a negative 10 point in approval on national security. Only 38% rate him excellent or good, while 48% say his handling of national security has been poor, according to the poll.

A large majority (59%) believe the Taliban ruling Afghanistan makes the threat of terrorism against the United States worse, while just 9% think the threat of terrorism now lower. There were 26% who believed the Taliban rule does not impact the terror threat against Americans.

Still, a majority disagree (47%) it should be seen as a mistake to have invaded Afghanistan, while 36% say it was a mistake.

The Rasmussen Reports poll was conducted among 1,000 likely U.S. voters Aug. 16-17. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.