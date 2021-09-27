×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Joe Biden | rasmussenreports | approval | ratings | tracking

Rasmussen Poll: Biden Disapproval Hits New High of 58 Percent

Rasmussen Poll: Biden Disapproval Hits New High of 58 Percent
President Joe Biden listens during a Quad Leaders Summit in the East Room of the White House on Sept. 24, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Sarahbeth Maney-Pool/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 27 September 2021 01:12 PM

Disapproval of President Joe Biden has reached a high of 58%, while his approval index rating has cratered to a year-long low of negative 29, according to the Rasmussen Reports' Daily Presidential Tracking Poll.

Just 40% of likely U.S. voters approve of Biden's job performance, which is also a low point for his first nine months in office.

Just 21% "strongly approve" of the job Biden is doing, while a majority 50% strongly disapprove, which represents the negative 29 in the Presidential Approval Index in the daily presidential tracking poll.

Biden's trend has shown a decline in each of the past three weekday polls and has shown a precipitous drop since late July and early August. The approval index rating has declined in the past five polls for a week.

Rasmussen surveys 500 likely U.S. voters by telephone and online every night and reports the results on a three-day rolling average basis. The poll of a three-day total of 1,500 likely U.S. voters has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Disapproval of President Joe Biden has reached a high of 58%, while his approval index rating has cratered to a year-long low of negative-29, according to the Rasmussen Reports' Daily Presidential Tracking Poll.Just 40% of likely U.S. voters approve of Biden's job...
rasmussenreports, approval, ratings, tracking
176
2021-12-27
Monday, 27 September 2021 01:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App