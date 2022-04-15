×
Tags: rasmussen | republicans | democrats | poll

Rasmussen Poll: GOP Lead Narrows to 8 Points on Congressional Ballot

Voting machines at the Franklin County Board of Elections on April 11, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Gaelen Morse/Getty)

Friday, 15 April 2022 01:53 PM

A full 47% of likely voters would cast their ballots for a Republican candidate if the elections for Congress were held today, while 39% would vote for a Democrat, according to a new Rasmussen Reports poll.

That’s 3 points less than the 50% who said they would vote for the Republican candidate in March. That poll also showed 39% would vote for the Democrat. The latest poll shows an 8-point advantage for a Republican candidate over a Democrat, compared to the 11-point gap in March.

Here are how the rest of the results, released Friday, break down:

  • 88% of Republicans say they would vote for their own party’s congressional candidate.
  • 78% of Democrats say they would cast their ballots for their party’s candidate for Congress.
  • 40% of independents say they would vote for the Republican candidate, compared to 28% who say they would voter for a Democrat.
  • 45% of those voters under 40 would cast their ballots for the Democrat, while 34% say they would vote Republican.
  • 52% of voters ages 40-64 say they would vote Republican.
  • 55% of those 65 and older say they would cast their ballots for the Republican candidate.

The survey, conducted March 13-17, polled 2,500 likely voters The margin of  error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


