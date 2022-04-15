Rasmussen Poll: GOP Lead Narrows to 8 Points on Congressional Ballot

A full 47% of likely voters would cast their ballots for a Republican candidate if the elections for Congress were held today, while 39% would vote for a Democrat, according to a new Rasmussen Reports poll.

That’s 3 points less than the 50% who said they would vote for the Republican candidate in March. That poll also showed 39% would vote for the Democrat. The latest poll shows an 8-point advantage for a Republican candidate over a Democrat, compared to the 11-point gap in March.

Here are how the rest of the results, released Friday, break down:

88% of Republicans say they would vote for their own party’s congressional candidate.

78% of Democrats say they would cast their ballots for their party’s candidate for Congress.

40% of independents say they would vote for the Republican candidate, compared to 28% who say they would voter for a Democrat.

45% of those voters under 40 would cast their ballots for the Democrat, while 34% say they would vote Republican.

52% of voters ages 40-64 say they would vote Republican.

55% of those 65 and older say they would cast their ballots for the Republican candidate.

The survey, conducted March 13-17, polled 2,500 likely voters The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.