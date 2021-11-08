Poll: Most Voters Say 'No' to Immigrant Family Payments

Two-thirds of voters don’t believe illegal immigrants have a right to sue the government — and most voters think there should be zero payment to families separated at the border, a Rasmussen Reports poll found.

In the poll released Monday, 17 percent of likely voters said undocumented immigrants should be able to sue the U.S. government over family separation, while 66 percent said they shouldn’t be able to file such lawsuits.

The poll comes in the wake of a Wall Street Journal report that the Justice Department was negotiating payouts as high as $450,000 to members of immigrant families separated at the border during the Trump administration.

According to the WSJ, the American Civil Liberties Union, which represents families in one of the lawsuits, has identified about 5,500 children separated at the border, citing figures provided to it by the government.

The number of families eligible under the potential settlement is expected to be smaller, the news outlet reported; about 940 claims have so far been filed by the families.

The total potential payout could be $1 billion or more.

Here’s a breakdown of what voters told Rasmussen Reports the separated immigrants should be paid:

6 percent of voters think immigrants separated at the border should get more than $200,000 each; 6 percent say they should get between $100,000 and $200,000; 14 percent think a settlement in the $50,000-$100,000 range would be appropriate.

57 percent of voters say the federal government should pay zero.

83 percent of Republicans, 48 percent of Democrats and 70 percent of voters not affiliated with either major party believe undocumented immigrants should not be able to sue the government.

45 percent of Democratic voters think immigrant families separated at the border should receive at least $50,000 each to settle their lawsuit; 12 percent of Republicans and 18 percent of independents agree.

61 percent of white voters, 68 percent of Black voters and 57 percent of other minorities say undocumented immigrants shouldn't be able to sue — with Black voters somewhat more likely than whites or other minorities to believe the federal government should pay.

The survey of likely voters has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.