Colorado Poll: Just 7 Percent Want State to Continue to Grow Rapidly

colorado illustration of the state with a world salad of all the cities
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 02 August 2022 02:08 PM EDT

Only 7% of Colorado's likely voters want the state's population to continue growing rapidly, according to a new poll by Rasmussen Reports and NumbersUSA Education & Research Foundation.

According to Rasmussen, the state's population has doubled since 1980. The U.S. Census Bureau said the state's population in 2020 was nearly 5.8 million.

Here is how the poll results, released Tuesday, break down:

  • 31% say they want the state's population to grow more slowly.
  • 27% say they want the population to stay about the same.
  • 32% say they would like the population to become smaller.
  • 63% say they want state and local governments to restrict development and make it more difficult for people to move to the state.
  • 51% say they want the federal government to reduce immigration from other countries to slow down the state's population growth.

The Rasmussen Reports poll was conducted June 12-16, surveyed 1,024 likely voters in Colorado. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Only 7% of Colorado's likely voters want the state's population to continue growing rapidly, according to a new poll by Rasmussen Reports and NumbersUSA Education & Research Foundation.
Tuesday, 02 August 2022 02:08 PM
