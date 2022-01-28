×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rasmussen reports | democrats | congress | liberal

Rasmussen Poll: Majority Say Dems in Congress 'Too Liberal'

Rasmussen Poll: Majority Say Dems in Congress 'Too Liberal'
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack,  Jan. 6, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty)

By    |   Friday, 28 January 2022 02:53 PM

A solid majority of voters say Democrats in Congress are too liberal in their ideology and agree with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and do not want to "fundamentally transform America," the latest Rasmussen Reports poll found.

Not only do 55% of likely voters see Democrats as too liberal on issues, but an even stronger 64% agree with McConnell's quote made after Democrats failed to pass partisan election reforms.

The poll asked voters if they agreed with McConnell's statement: "The American people are closely divided ... There's not a mandate to fundamentally transform America into something it's never been. That's not what the voters voted for."

Even a majority of Democrats (53%) agreed, and there were 42% of all voters who strongly agreed and just 20% who disagreed, according to the poll.

On Republican ideology, 36% of voters say the GOP is too conservative, 33% say the party is about right and 21% say it is too moderate.

Among independent or third-party voters, 60% think Democrats are too liberal compared to 26% who say Republicans are too conservative, according to the poll.

The Daily Presidential Tracking Poll by Rasmussen Reports on Friday had President Joe Biden's approval at just 41% and 57% disapproval. That includes 47% who strongly disapprove, and just 20% who strongly approve for a Presidential Approval Index rating of -27.

Rasmussen Reports polled 1,000 U.S. likely voters Jan. 20-23, and the results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points. The daily tracking poll surveys 500 likely voters a night and renders a three-day rolling average among the 1,500 polled.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A solid majority of voters say Democrats in Congress are too liberal in their ideology and agree with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., that they do not want a mandate to "fundamentally transform America," the latest Rasmussen Reports poll found.
rasmussen reports, democrats, congress, liberal
268
2022-53-28
Friday, 28 January 2022 02:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved