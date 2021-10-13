×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Rasmussen | Poll | School | Protests | Survey

Rasmussen Poll: School Protests Protected by First Amendment

Rasmussen Poll: School Protests Protected by First Amendment
Attorney General Merrick Garland is working with the FBI to investigate threats against school staff. (Samuel Corum-Pool/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 13 October 2021 05:15 PM

Most respondents in a new survey from Rasmussen Reports said that parents’ protests against local school officials are “clearly protected by the First Amendment.”

Most respondents, 68%, said they agreed when asked, “Do you agree or disagree with this statement: ‘The reported heated encounters between concerned parents and school boards often involve speech that is clearly protected by the First Amendment. Federal law enforcement muscle should never be used against protesting parents’?”

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced earlier this month that the FBI will investigate threats of violence against school officials following protests over issues such as the teaching of critical race theory. In the poll from Rasmussen, 47% of respondents opposed the investigation with 44% supporting the probe.

Rasmussen notes that “Democrats are about twice as likely as other voters to support Garland’s order for a federal investigation of alleged threats against school officials. Sixty-four percent (64%) of Democrats support the FBI investigation, but Garland’s order is supported by only 31% of Republicans and 32% of voters not affiliated with either major party. Fifty-four percent (54%) of GOP voters strongly oppose the federal investigation, as do 18% of Democrats and 49% of unaffiliated voters.”

Rasmussen polled 1,000 likely voters from across the country from October 11-12, 2021, with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Most respondents in a new survey from Rasmussen Reports said that parents' protests against local school officials are "clearly protected by the First Amendment."
Rasmussen, Poll, School, Protests, Survey
218
2021-15-13
Wednesday, 13 October 2021 05:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved