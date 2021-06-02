×
Rasmussen Poll: Most Voters Don't Think Race Relations Have Improved Under Biden

Rasmussen Poll: Most Voters Don't Think Race Relations Have Improved Under Biden
Black Lives Matter supporters and others march across the Brooklyn Bridge to honor George Floyd on the one year anniversary of his death on May 25, 2021, in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 02 June 2021 01:07 PM

Most voters – including Black voters – don’t believe race relations have gotten better since President Joe Biden’s election, a new Rasmussen Reports poll has found.

In the latest telephone and online survey, 28% of likely voters said they believe U.S. race relations have gotten better since Biden’s election, 39% believe they've gotten worse, and 28% say race relations are about the same.

In a breakdown, the poll found that:

  • 22% say life for young Blacks has gotten better since Biden was elected, 29% believe life has gotten worse for them, 38% think life is about the same for them as it was before the election, and 11% aren’t sure.
     
  • 34% of Black voters believe race relations have gotten better since the election, and 25% of Black voters say life has gotten better for young Blacks since the election.
     
  • 65% of GOP voters say race relations have gotten worse since the election, compared with 16% of Democrats and 37% of unaffiliated voters.
     
  • 46% of Democrats think race relations have gotten better since the election, 9% of Republicans and 26% of unaffiliated voters say the same.
     
  • 38% of Democrat voters believe life for young Blacks has gotten better since the election, as do 10% of Republicans and 17% of unaffiliated voters.
     
  • 47% of GOP voters think life for young Blacks has gotten worse since the election, an opinion shared by 12% of Democrats and 28% of unaffiliated voters.

The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 02 June 2021 01:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
