Rasmussen Poll: Most Voters Don't Think Race Relations Have Improved Under Biden

Most voters – including Black voters – don’t believe race relations have gotten better since President Joe Biden’s election, a new Rasmussen Reports poll has found.

In the latest telephone and online survey, 28% of likely voters said they believe U.S. race relations have gotten better since Biden’s election, 39% believe they've gotten worse, and 28% say race relations are about the same.

In a breakdown, the poll found that:

22% say life for young Blacks has gotten better since Biden was elected, 29% believe life has gotten worse for them, 38% think life is about the same for them as it was before the election, and 11% aren’t sure.



34% of Black voters believe race relations have gotten better since the election, and 25% of Black voters say life has gotten better for young Blacks since the election.



65% of GOP voters say race relations have gotten worse since the election, compared with 16% of Democrats and 37% of unaffiliated voters.



46% of Democrats think race relations have gotten better since the election, 9% of Republicans and 26% of unaffiliated voters say the same.



38% of Democrat voters believe life for young Blacks has gotten better since the election, as do 10% of Republicans and 17% of unaffiliated voters.



47% of GOP voters think life for young Blacks has gotten worse since the election, an opinion shared by 12% of Democrats and 28% of unaffiliated voters.

The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.