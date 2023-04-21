Poll: Most Americans Believe Politics Prompts Media Leaks

A new Rasmussen Reports poll on Friday found that most Americans, 54%, believe that recent media reports about the leaked release of classified Pentagon materials were "politically motivated."

The poll also found that 37% of Americans think the media is publishing the reports, including the information contained in the materials, because of the public's "right to know."

Just 34% of those surveyed felt the media is providing a public service by reporting on the leaks, while 46% believe it damages national security, according to the poll.

The poll of 963 likely U.S. voters was conducted April 12-13, and 16, by Pulse Opinion Research LLC, and has a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points, according to the organization.

Most Republicans, 53%, say the reports harm national security, compared to 41% of Democrats and unaffiliated voters, according to the data.

Most Republicans, 65%, say the media is publishing the reports for political purposes, along with 43% of Democrats, and 57% of unaffiliated voters, the poll said.

Most recently, Massachusetts Air National Guardsman IT Specialist Jack Teixeria, 21, was arrested at his home in the state April 13 by FBI agents for allegedly leaking a trove of classified military documents online, The Associated Press reported April 19.

According to the report, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Teixeria would be charged under the Espionage Act with removing or transmitting national defense information.

According to The Associated Press, the materials released from the leak include the mapping of Ukrainian military positions, assessments of Ukraine's war with Russia, and when Russian President Vladimir Putin might decide to launch a nuclear weapon.

The news outlet said the materials were authenticated by U.S. officials, and it had independently reviewed about 50 of the documents.

Teixeria pleaded not guilty during a court appearance Wednesday, the report said.

Regarding this trove of classified information, those surveyed were almost evenly split in continuing to support Ukraine's war effort against Russia.

The poll found 31% saying the information made it more likely they would support Ukraine, compared to 32% who said they were less likely to support the war effort, and 31% saying it did not make a difference.

According to the poll, men and those earning more than $200,000 per year said they were more likely to support Ukraine with 39% and 59% respectively, while 25% of women and 24% of those earning less than $30,000 per year support the effort.