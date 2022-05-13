×
Rasmussen Poll: 'Fake News' Still a Media Problem, Voters Say

The New York Times Building in New York City (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty)

Friday, 13 May 2022 02:34 PM

A full 88% of likely voters believe "fake news" remains a serious problem in the media, according to a new poll by Rasmussen Reports.

Here are how the survey results, released Friday, break down:

  • 89% of Republicans say "fake news" is at least a somewhat serious problem.
  • 75% of Democrats say "fake news" is at least somewhat serious problem.
  • 75% of independents believe "fake news" is at least a somewhat serious problem.
  • 54% of likely voters polled say news outlets are less aggressive in questioning President Joe Biden than they were with former President Donald Trump.
  • 18% believe the news outlets are more aggressive with Biden, compared to 23% who say media treatment of Biden is about the same as it was with Trump.
  • 50% of the voters don’t trust the political news they’re getting, while 31% do trust political news, and 20% are not sure.
  • 79% of Republicans polled say they agree with Trump’s description that the media are "truly the enemy of the people."
  • 40% of Democrats at least somewhat agree with the phrase.
  • 54% of independents also at least somewhat agree with the phrase.

The survey, conducted May 11-12, polled 1,000 likely voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


