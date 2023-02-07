Rasmussen Poll: Dem Leader Jeffries About as Popular as Pelosi

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., is about as popular as Nancy Pelosi was when she was leader of the House Democrats, according to a new Rasmussen Reports poll.

Thirty-nine percent of likely voters say they have a favorable opinion of Jeffries, while 44% say they view him unfavorably.

A Rasmussen Reports poll from Nov. 22, 2022, found 40% of likely voters had a favorable impression of Pelosi, a California Democrat, compared to 54% who had an unfavorable opinion of her.

Here are how the new poll results break down:

33% of Democrats say Jeffries is a better leader than Pelosi.

14% of Republicans agree, along with 13% of independents.

40% of Democrats say Jeffries is about the same as Pelosi.

47% of Republicans agree, along with 52% of independents.

33% of all those polled say they believe Jeffries is more effective than House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. Another 33% say McCarthy is more effective.

The poll, conducted Jan. 31-Feb. 2, surveyed 900 likely voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.