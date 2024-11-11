Rasmussen Poll: Migrant Crisis Top Issue for Trump

The migrant crisis at the southern border is voters' top issue for President-elect Donald Trump to address, according to Rasmussen Reports.

Rasmussen asked voters, "Which issue is the most important one for the next president to solve, abortion rights, illegal immigration, rising prices, or protecting our democracy?"

Results released Monday show that 32% say illegal immigration is the most important issue for Trump to solve, while 27% said rising prices are most important. Another 24% consider protecting our democracy the most important issue, and 14% say abortion rights.

Among Republicans, 49% say illegal immigration is the most important issue for the next president to solve, 30% say rising prices, 13% say protecting our democracy, and 7% say abortion rights.

Among Democrats, 33% say protecting our democracy, 25% say abortion rights, 21% say rising prices, and 18% say illegal immigration.

Among voters unaffiliated with the two major parties, 31% say illegal immigration, another 31% say rising prices, 25% say protecting out democracy, and 10% say abortion rights.

Voters under 40 were most likely to say rising prices are the most important issue for the Trump administration to solve, while those 65 and older say illegal immigration is the most important issue.

The latest Rasmussen Reports survey was taken just before Election Day, when Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election.

Rasmussen also asked voters whether they are "better off than you were four years ago" and will "today’s children be better off than their parents?"

A share of 59% of voters say no, they are not better off, 33% say yes, they are better off, and 9% say they are not sure.

In a party breakdown, 52% of Democrats, 30% of unaffiliated voters and only 14% of Republicans say they are better off. Meanwhile, 79% of Republicans, 59% of unaffiliated voters and 39% of Democrats say they are not better off.

Majorities of every racial category say no, they are not better off than they were four years ago.

As far as today’s children being better off than their parents, 52% say no, just 20% say yes and 28% say they are not sure.

The Rasmussen Reports survey was conducted on Oct. 30-31 and Nov. 3 among 1,800 likely voters. Its margin of sampling error is plus/minus 2 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.