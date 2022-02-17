Poll: More Than Two-Thirds Believe Clinton Campaign Scandal 'Very Important'

A full 68% of likely voters believe special counsel John Durham’s accusations regarding Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign are "very important," according to a new poll by Rasmussen Reports.

In court papers last week, Durham alleged that Clinton’s campaign paid an internet company to infiltrate servers at Trump Tower and the White House in order to link Trump to Russia.

The poll shows 27% do not believe Durham’s allegation is important.

Here’s how the rest of the survey results break down:

65% agree with former President Donald Trump that the Clinton scandal is "far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate" and those involved should be prosecuted; 28% disagreed.

53% say news outlets aren’t doing enough to cover the allegations about the Clinton campaign, compared to 30% of voters who say news outlets are doing enough to cover it.

70% of Republicans, 40% of Democrats, and 57% of independents say news outlets aren’t doing enough to cover the accusations surrounding the Clinton campaign.

The poll, conducted Feb. 15-16, surveyed 1,000 likely voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.