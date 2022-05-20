Poll: GOP Gains Ground in Generic Ballot Against Democrats

A new Rasmussen Reports poll published Friday finds generic GOP congressional candidates continuing to gain ground against the Democrats by another full point if the election were held today.

According to the new poll, 48% of likely voters would pull the lever for a Republican candidate versus 39% casting ballots for a generic Democrat, an increase of a full point for the GOP in the last month.

The survey of 2,500 likely voters was conducted May 15-19 by Pulse Opinion Research LLC and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points, according to the organization.

Eight percent of those surveyed said they were not sure whom they would vote for, and 4% said they would vote for someone outside of the two major political parties.

The new polling shows the Republicans with a 9-point lead, compared with the 1-point advantage Democrats had heading into the 2018 midterms that saw them control the House of Representatives.

Republicans, however, maintained a majority in the Senate until that chamber spilt evenly after the 2020 elections, giving Democrats the advantage of having Vice President Kamala Harris cast any tiebreaking votes.

Among the gains for Republican candidates, the survey found that 45% of unaffiliated voters would cast their ballots for the GOP compared with just 27% for Democrats, with 18% remaining undecided and 10% voting for a third-party candidate.

Support for Democrats within the party is 80%, according to the poll, contrasted with 88% of Republicans supporting their own candidates.

Along racial lines, the new polling found that 54% of whites, 23% of Black voters and 46% of other minorities would support a GOP candidate, compared with 36% of whites, 60% of Black voters and 38% of other minorities supporting a generic Democrat.

Men were more likely to support the GOP than women, 52% to 45%, and voters under 40 were more likely to support a Democrat, 44% to 36%, the survey found.

Republicans also lead Democrats by 10 percentage points when it comes to income, with 50% of people supporting the GOP earning between $100,000 to $200,000, compared with 40% supporting Democrats, according to the poll.

Another finding by the survey has the majority of those responding calling themselves "pro-choice" on the abortion question while at the same time saying they support state legislation that would limit how late in a pregnancy an abortion could be performed.