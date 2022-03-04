×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rasmussen | poll | economy | invasion

Poll: 74% of Americans Say Invasion of Ukraine Will Hurt the Economy

Poll: 74% of Americans Say Invasion of Ukraine Will Hurt the Economy
People wait to board a evacuation train at Kyiv central train station on Feb. 28, 2022. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty)

By    |   Friday, 04 March 2022 02:28 PM

Nearly three-quarters of Americans say the Russian invasion of Ukraine is likely to hurt the U.S. economy, according to a new poll by Rasmussen Reports.

Only 14% say they don’t expect the invasion to hurt the U.S. economy, with 12% saying they are uncertain.

Here are how the poll results, released on Friday, break down:

  • 77% of White Americans believe the Russian invasion of Ukraine is at least somewhat likely to damage the U.S. economy.
  • 69% of Black Americans say the invasion is at least somewhat likely to hurt the economy.
  • 20% say the economic impact of the war will last less than six months.
  • 34% say it will last six months to a year.
  • 28% say it will last more than a year.

The poll, conducted March 1-2, surveyed 1,000 Americans. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Nearly three-quarters of Americans say the Russian invasion of Ukraine is likely to hurt the U.S. economy, according to a new poll by Rasmussen Reports.
rasmussen, poll, economy, invasion
146
2022-28-04
Friday, 04 March 2022 02:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved