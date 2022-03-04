Poll: 74% of Americans Say Invasion of Ukraine Will Hurt the Economy

Nearly three-quarters of Americans say the Russian invasion of Ukraine is likely to hurt the U.S. economy, according to a new poll by Rasmussen Reports.

Only 14% say they don’t expect the invasion to hurt the U.S. economy, with 12% saying they are uncertain.

Here are how the poll results, released on Friday, break down:

77% of White Americans believe the Russian invasion of Ukraine is at least somewhat likely to damage the U.S. economy.

69% of Black Americans say the invasion is at least somewhat likely to hurt the economy.

20% say the economic impact of the war will last less than six months.

34% say it will last six months to a year.

28% say it will last more than a year.

The poll, conducted March 1-2, surveyed 1,000 Americans. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.