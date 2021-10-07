×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Coronavirus | rashida tlaib | mask | video | covid | 19 | michigan

Tlaib Jokes About Wearing Mask Because of 'Republican Tracker'

Tlaib Jokes About Wearing Mask Because of 'Republican Tracker'
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP Images)

By    |   Thursday, 07 October 2021 03:27 PM

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., has come under fire after she joked at an event that she was only wearing a mask ''because I’ve got a Republican tracker'' following her with a camera, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

Tlaib was recorded greeting a group of mostly masked people outside of an event in Detroit with Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge on Wednesday, when one unmasked man apologized to her for not wearing a mask. Tlaib laughed, pulled her mask away from her face and said, "I'm just wearing it because I've got a Republican tracker.''

The congresswoman and other Democrats have come under fire in the past for not wearing masks at events. Tlaib previously came under fire last August after she was captured on video dancing without wearing a mask while at a wedding.

On the same day that video surfaced, Tlaib criticized Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., for calling on his supporters to ''resist'' mask guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, saying he was ''throwing a tantrum as his state is being swallowed whole by this virus, again.

"People are getting sick and dying; 98 counties in Kentucky have a high incidence rate of COVID-19. He needs to put politics aside, and put people first. Start resisting the virus."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., has come under fire after she joked at an event that she was only wearing a mask ''because I've got a Republican tracker'' following her with a camera, according to The Washington Free Beacon. Tlaib was recorded greeting a group of mostly masked...
rashida tlaib, mask, video, covid, 19, michigan
216
2021-27-07
Thursday, 07 October 2021 03:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved