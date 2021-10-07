Tlaib Jokes About Wearing Mask Because of 'Republican Tracker'

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., has come under fire after she joked at an event that she was only wearing a mask ''because I’ve got a Republican tracker'' following her with a camera, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

Tlaib was recorded greeting a group of mostly masked people outside of an event in Detroit with Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge on Wednesday, when one unmasked man apologized to her for not wearing a mask. Tlaib laughed, pulled her mask away from her face and said, "I'm just wearing it because I've got a Republican tracker.''

The congresswoman and other Democrats have come under fire in the past for not wearing masks at events. Tlaib previously came under fire last August after she was captured on video dancing without wearing a mask while at a wedding.

On the same day that video surfaced, Tlaib criticized Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., for calling on his supporters to ''resist'' mask guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, saying he was ''throwing a tantrum as his state is being swallowed whole by this virus, again.

"People are getting sick and dying; 98 counties in Kentucky have a high incidence rate of COVID-19. He needs to put politics aside, and put people first. Start resisting the virus."