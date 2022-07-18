×
Tags: rashida tlaib | campaign | fundraising | hamas | terror | democrat | house

Two Tied to Alleged Terror Killing Held Fundraisers for Dem Rep. Tlaib

democrat rep. rashida tlaib grimaces during a news conference
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. (Carlos Osorio/AP)

By    |   Monday, 18 July 2022 06:01 PM EDT

Two men who held posts at nonprofit groups that were found liable by a federal jury for financing a killing in the West Bank assisted in organizing fundraisers for Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., in a previous campaign.

Rafeeq Jaber served as a member of a Hosting Committee for a 2018 Tlaib fundraiser, and testified in 2003 to having served as president of the American Muslim Society, also known as the Islamic Association for Palestine, the Washington Examiner reported. Salah Sarsour, according to the report, co-hosted a fundraising event for Tlaib that same year and raised money for the group the Holy Land Foundation.

The Holy Land Foundation and the American Muslim Society, or Islamic Association for Palestine, were found liable in 2004 by a federal jury for helping to finance the killing of American teenager David Boim, who was shot and killed by a member of Hamas in 1996.

Jaber, Sarsour, and Tlaib did not respond to the Examiner's requests for comment.

