Rep. Tlaib Slams Israel as 'Apartheid Regime'

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., is slamming Israel again, saying it is ruled by an "apartheid regime" after it labeled six Palestinian rights organizations in the West Bank as terrorist organizations.

Tlaib's latest salvo against Israel came in a tweet posted Friday.

She wrote:

The apartheid regime's labeling of award-winning human rights groups as terrorist organizations — just because they speak truths about Israel's violence & its human impact — is grossly antidemocratic and dangerous. The U.S. must end funding for human rights abuses. Enough.

According to The World radio news program, Israel maintained the groups are linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which has attacked in the past.

The outlet said the six groups are al-Haq, Addameer, the Bisan Center for Research and Development, the Union of Palestinian Women's Committees, Defense for Children International-Palestine, and the Union of Agricultural Work Committees.

The U.S. State Department claimed it had not been notified of the decision.

But senior defense sources in Israel, claimed the U.S. was, informed of the decision in advance, The Jerusalem Post noted. The sources argued they have intelligence showing an "unambiguous and direct" connection between the groups in question and the PFLP.

Tlaib's tweet against Israel is not the first time she has referenced that nation as "apartheid."

The Washington Post noted that shortly before the House approved $1 billion for Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system on Sept. 23, 2021, Tlaib had called Israel an "apartheid state," guilty of war crimes. Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., responded swiftly, calling her anti-Semitic.